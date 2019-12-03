Kendall Jenner's parody twin brother Kirby Jenner lands a show at Quibi

The popular Instagram parody account of supermodel Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" Kirby Jenner is getting a series adaptation at upcoming shortform streaming service Quibi. Kirby has made a name for himself on Instagram since 2015 for hilariously editing himself into Kendall's Instagram posts. He's also edited himself into posts from other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Kendall and mother Kris Jenner are attached as executive producers on the show along with Kirby. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie will also appear on the show, alongside Kendall and Kirby.

"I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series," Kendall said in a statement. Quibi, a mobile-first platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, launches in 2020.

