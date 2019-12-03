Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brad Pitt reveals that he loses his cool 'at times'

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt revealed in a recent interview that he loses his cool "at times".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:55 IST
Brad Pitt reveals that he loses his cool 'at times'
Brad Pitt. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt revealed in a recent interview that he loses his cool "at times". Getting candid about his flaws with his former 'Legends of the Fall' co-star Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine, Pitt said, "I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel...I'm human."

When Hopkins called him "as easygoing as forever", the actor replied, "Pretty much, it's my gliding speed." While Pitt didn't clearly mention any specific instance where he had lost his calm earlier, he allegedly got into a fight with his son Maddox three years ago following which Angeline Jolie had filed for divorce.

During the time the two were together, they would have "heated, screaming fights," a source told US Weekly previously. In the recent interview with Hopkins, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor also spoke about turning his mistakes into lessons and said, "I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else."

The actor admits committing mistakes and added that everyone does that, but he emphasised on what "you do after the mistake" because that defines a person. "We've always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting," he continued.

It's been years that Pitt separated from his ex-wife and of late he was seen spending time with Alia Shawkat. The two were papped at rapper Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl. However, a source told People magazine that the 55-year-old is "very much about keeping friends as friends." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...

India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Swedens Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just perfect to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and P...

Goa: Thousands attend annual Feast of St Francis Xavier

Thousands of faithfuls attended the annual Feast of St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Cabinet colleagues, legislators from the Opposition and others attended the special masses to mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019