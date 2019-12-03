Left Menu
Michelle Obama, Julia Roberts join hands to promote girl education in Asia

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:40 IST
Former first lady Michelle Obama and Hollywood star Julia Roberts will be traveling to Malaysia to participate in the Leaders: Asia-Pacific program. The event will take place in Kuala Lumpur, December 10 to 14 and on December 9, Roberts and Obama will stop in Vietnam as part of the Obama foundation's 'Girls Opportunity Alliance' to meet with education organizations for adolescent girls in the country.

"In Malaysia, Mrs. Obama and Ms. Roberts will share reflections about their trip to Vietnam, as well as lessons from their own leadership journeys and their path-breaking careers," the Obama Foundation website posted. Most of the Malaysian summit will be closed to the public, but a few of the events will be streamed online at obama.org, including a panel featuring Obama and Roberts on December 11.

Prior to this, Roberts teamed up with the Obama Foundation for a video to promote the Global Girls Alliance. The video also featured celebrities like Meryl Streep, David Beckham, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, and John Legend to promote education for girls all over the world.

