Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

We all Wentworth Season 8 is officially confirmed but fans are ardently waiting for its release date. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 until the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in the next season.

Here we would have latest updates on Wentworth Season 8. Firstly, it may not be having the official premiere date but it has already received its confirmation by Foxtel in December 2018 before Season 7's premiere. The imminent season will be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the popular Australian TV drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

What's on Netflix has notified that Wentworth Season 8 has already commenced its production. There is no update how long the production will continue. Pamela Rabe was seen playing the role of Joan Ferguson aka The Freak between Season 2 and 5 and as a special guest in Season 6 and 7. Good news for all us is that Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe is said to be a part of the imminent season.

The other good news is the Australian show has added three new characters along with the returning characters. Foxtel has announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes. The interesting part that will surely amuse you in Season 8 is Zoe Terakes. Zoe will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. "I've never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably," Zoe said.

On the other hand, Wentworth Season 8 has more addition in cast. Kate Box will be playing the role of a former top dog in the prison. Another addition in the series, Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Ann will reportedly to be quite a strict character with the disciples of the prisoners.

Here are the names of returning cast members in Wentworth Season 8 – Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Leah Purcell, Susie Porter, Kate Jenkinson, Rarriwuy Hick, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Bernard Curry and support cast Jacquie Brennan and David de Loutour.

It is also true that Wentworth will have Season 9 as the series is set to continue until 2021. However, this does not mean Season 9 will mark end to Lara Radulovich and David Hannam-created Australian television drama programme. There are possibilities that the series creators opt to work on Season 10 or more.

Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official premiering date. But it is likely to be aired during the mid of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.