Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9
It is also true that Wentworth will have Season 9 as the series is set to continue until 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

We all Wentworth Season 8 is officially confirmed but fans are ardently waiting for its release date. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 until the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in the next season.

Here we would have latest updates on Wentworth Season 8. Firstly, it may not be having the official premiere date but it has already received its confirmation by Foxtel in December 2018 before Season 7's premiere. The imminent season will be consisting of 20 episodes and with all these, the popular Australian TV drama programme will complete a total of 100 episodes.

What's on Netflix has notified that Wentworth Season 8 has already commenced its production. There is no update how long the production will continue. Pamela Rabe was seen playing the role of Joan Ferguson aka The Freak between Season 2 and 5 and as a special guest in Season 6 and 7. Good news for all us is that Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe is said to be a part of the imminent season.

The other good news is the Australian show has added three new characters along with the returning characters. Foxtel has announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes. The interesting part that will surely amuse you in Season 8 is Zoe Terakes. Zoe will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character. Reb's struggle as a male inmate in a female prison becomes a major storyline. "I've never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably," Zoe said.

On the other hand, Wentworth Season 8 has more addition in cast. Kate Box will be playing the role of a former top dog in the prison. Another addition in the series, Jane Hall will be seen as the General Manager Ann Reynolds. Ann will reportedly to be quite a strict character with the disciples of the prisoners.

Here are the names of returning cast members in Wentworth Season 8 – Pamela Rabe, Kate Atkinson, Leah Purcell, Susie Porter, Kate Jenkinson, Rarriwuy Hick, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Bernard Curry and support cast Jacquie Brennan and David de Loutour.

It is also true that Wentworth will have Season 9 as the series is set to continue until 2021. However, this does not mean Season 9 will mark end to Lara Radulovich and David Hannam-created Australian television drama programme. There are possibilities that the series creators opt to work on Season 10 or more.

Wentworth Season 8 does not have an official premiering date. But it is likely to be aired during the mid of 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Argentina's president-elect says cabinet 'chosen,' some names revealed

Argentinas incoming cabinet has already been chosen and will be revealed on Friday, President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, while his team confirmed a few major picks, including the incoming foreign minister and chief of staff.As...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019