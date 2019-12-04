Big directors never worked with me, I still don't have them: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar says he started working with a lot of new directors because the big ones never took him in their films. Akshay features in "Good Newwz" , directed by Raj Mehta who is the 21st debut director the actor has worked with.

"The big directors didn't take me, so I had to work with the new ones. That's the truth. When big people don't take you, you have to start your own journey," Akshay said in a group interview. "Raj is my 21st new director. I feel the greed for good work is far more in a lot of new directors than the old ones. It's a do or die situation for them, that if this doesn't work we are finished."

When asked if the big directors didn't work with him as they went to the Khans, Akshay said he wouldn't know about that. "They went to the people who deserved. I would say I didn't deserve much so I got it my way."

While "Good Newwz" is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, Akshay's next is a biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan, produced by Yash Raj Films. When asked what has changed over the years that the big production houses are teaming up with him, the 52-year-old actor said, "I still don't have big directors. They (YRF, Dharma) are producing films with me, not directing it."

Akshay says when he collaborates with debutants, he completely trusts their vision and the script. "My input is nothing. I am not a guiding force. They come, do their own work. I trust the script, the screenplay. If that's set, 60 percent of your work is complete. The rest depends on the director, how he takes it ahead."

Also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, "Good Newwz" is scheduled to release on December 27.

