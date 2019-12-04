'Star Wars' game show 'Jedi Temple Challenge' in works at Disney Plus

"Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge", a new game show set in a galaxy far, far away, is in the works at Disney Plus. Actor Ahmed Best, known for playing Jar Jar Binks in "Star Wars" universe, will serve as the host on the show.

According to Variety, the series will be based around testing kids in the "core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery" with some "thrilling and fun obstacles" thrown in. The show is executive produced by Lucasfilm, Dean Houser, and David Chamberlin and Mike Antinoro from Endeavor Content.

"This is definitely a kids game show like no other. The various challenges will test a Padawan's connection to the Force in three locations -- a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi Temple -- immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition," said Lucasfilm's senior director of online content & programming, Mickey Capoferri. The series will debut on the streaming service in 2020.

