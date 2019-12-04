The Rock trolls Kevin Hart again with Baby Yoda, Internet in splits

Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday had the Internet chuckling away after he posted an edited picture of himself with Baby Yoda from the Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian'. The Rock had replaced Yoda's face with that of comedian Kevin Hart. The Canadian-American wrestler-turned actor posted the doctored image and captioned his post "Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support," he wrote.

"Can't wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real." "#iamyourfather -- a reference to the mind-melting paternal reveal in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.", the 47-year-old actor said tagging Hart.

The small online stunt by Johnson took the Instagram by storm. Kevin Hart can be seen with Johnson in the upcoming "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Hart retorted to Johnson's post: "Kevin got a lil brother". The original photo first appeared in 2018 when Johnson welcomed his daughter Tiana. A second photo features a crying Hart's face pasted over the baby's with the caption, "Twinkle Twinkle little Hart, I just don't know where to start, Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul, Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole."

This latest is the third time that Johnson has posted at Hart's expense. The post soon got traction with others replying to the Rock's post.

DJ James Andre Jefferson Jr also replied, "Baby Yoda was powerful enough to even vanquish @kevinhart4real," @Bosslogic chimed in. [{9ac61fb8-a1a9-4254-9aa2-9a00ed983cb9:intradmin/the_rock_inline.JPG}]

The online barbs between the two is not any new thing for the audience. This past Halloween, Hart went viral after "cosplaying" as an adorkable photo from the 90s of his jacked "Jumanji" co-star. "Jumanji: The Next Level" , which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas is slated to hit the big screens on December 13. (ANI)

