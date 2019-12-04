Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:17 IST
Priyanka Chopra receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award
Image Credit: Flickr

Priyanka Chopra has been honoured with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The India star was named the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June this year and received the award at the Snowflake Ball here Tuesday night.

"Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life," Priyanka said after accepting the award named after Danny Kaye, an American actor, and philanthropist who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador. Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.

Priyanka, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organization. "I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children's wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organization called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.

"I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years," she told UNICEF USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton Christmas ad tagged "sexist" on social media

Exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive Incs latest Christmas advertisement was widely criticized on social media as being sexist and dystopian. The advertisement, called The Gift That Gives Back shows a woman receiving a Pelo...

Bosnia says 24 relatives of Bosnian militants coming home from Syria

Wives and children of former Islamist insurgents in Syria who are Bosnian citizens will return home to Bosnia this weekend, its presidency chairman Zeljko Komsic said on Wednesday. Hundreds of Bosnian citizens are believed to have left Euro...

France to open anti-hate crime bureau after Jewish cemetery desecrated

France is to open a national bureau to lead the fight against hate crimes after 107 graves were desecrated at a Jewish cemetery in the northeast of the country, the interior minister said on Wednesday. The daubing of swastikas and other ant...

Turkey made no demands in backing NATO's Poland, Baltic plans -Lithuania pres

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not issue demands in return for an agreement to back NATOs defence plans for Poland and the Baltic states, Lithuanias president said on Wednesday.No one demanded anything from us for this. We all thanked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019