Nepal’s Floods Leave 14,000 Children Facing Disrupted Learning as Recovery Needs Grow

A month after devastating floods swept through central and northern Nepal, thousands of children are still struggling to return to the familiar rhythm of school, with damaged classrooms, displaced families and broken transport links making recovery difficult. For children who have experienced loss and uncertainty, getting back to lessons also means reconnecting with friends and teachers and finding a place where everyday routines can help them feel safe again.

Initial assessments indicate that education has been disrupted for more than 14,000 children across 62 schools and learning centres in Dhading, Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. The reported human toll is devastating: around 440 students and education personnel are dead or missing, including 414 children, leaving affected communities facing grief alongside the challenge of rebuilding.

Temporary Classrooms Bring Children Back to Learning

UNICEF has been working with the Government of Nepal and partners since the emergency began to help children resume their education as quickly as possible. Its support has helped establish 48 temporary learning centres, enabling more than 1,400 children in flood-affected communities to return to learning, with essential educational materials and psychosocial support helping them continue their studies and cope with what they have experienced.

UNICEF Representative to Nepal Alice Akunga described education as a critical part of children's recovery after a disaster, explaining that returning to learning provides stability, routine and hope during a period of significant loss. A safe learning space gives children regular contact with supportive adults and classmates, restoring an important part of daily life as their families deal with the consequences of the floods.

Damaged Schools and Roads Slow Recovery

The scale of the remaining work extends far beyond the temporary classrooms already established, with the Education Rapid Needs Assessment identifying a need for significant investment to restore damaged education infrastructure and protect continuity of learning. Many families remain displaced, some schools are still serving as temporary shelters, and damage to roads and bridges continues to restrict access to education, healthcare, water and sanitation in some of the hardest-hit communities.

These overlapping difficulties mean that repairing a school building is only one part of getting children back into education, because families also need accessible routes and functioning essential services. UNICEF is calling for sustained support for immediate recovery and longer-term resilience, keeping children's ability to learn and recover at the centre of rebuilding efforts.

Stronger Schools Must Prepare for Future Disasters

Jayanti Bam, UNICEF Nepal's Youth Advocate for Climate Action, highlighted the personal cost of losing access to school, from missed lessons and falling behind academically to spending less time with friends and teachers. Her call for stronger schools includes practical preparation for floods, landslides and other emergencies, as well as alternative ways to continue lessons through temporary learning spaces or online education when classrooms become unusable.

Nepal's move from emergency response towards recovery offers an opportunity to strengthen schools, health facilities, water and sanitation systems, and other infrastructure that communities depend on. UNICEF stressed the importance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, preparedness and social services as climate-related disasters become more frequent and severe, so that rebuilding helps protect children from future disruptions as well as meeting the needs they face today.