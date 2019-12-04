Left Menu
Shabana Azmi remembers Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Recipient of many accolades, fourth December marks as the second death anniversary of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor.

Shabana Azmi remembers Shashi Kapoor on his death anniversary
Shabana Azmi (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Recipient of many accolades, fourth December marks as the second death anniversary of the legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. Remembering the iconic star, Shabana Azmi who has shared screens with him, took to Twitter to pay respect.

"2 years already! You gave and you gave .. to family, friends, Theatre and the Indian Film Industry.. Remembering you with deep admiration affection and respect Shashiji", she captioned the post. Shashi Kapoor at 79 died leaving generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving.

Shashi Kapoor was the son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor. After playing young Raj Kapoor in films such as 'Awaara', Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in 1961 film 'Dharamputra'. Over the next 40 years, Shashi Kapoor starred in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Trishul, Namak Halaal and Junoon that set a benchmark in the Indian cinema. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

