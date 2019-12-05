Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux join HBO limited Series from 'Veep' team

Actors Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are set to star in HBO's Watergate scandal limited series. Titled "The White House Plumbers", the five-episode series is based in part on public records and the book "Integrity" by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

"Veep" writers and executive producers, Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, have created the series and will also executive produce, reported Variety. "Veep" showrunner David Mandel is on board to direct all the episodes.

The show tells the true story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the Presidency they were zealously trying to protect. The series will be a co-production between HBO and wiip.

"We're excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House. "We're especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming.

Harrelson and Theroux will also serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)