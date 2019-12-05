Felicity Jones expecting first child with husband Charles Guard

"The Theory of Everything" star Felicity Jones and director Charles Guard are expecting their first child together. The Oscar-nominated actor and the British filmmaker, best known for his 2009 horror movie "The Uninvited" , dated for about three years before getting married in July 2018.

The representative of the actor confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. On Wednesday night, Jones attended the premiere of her new film "The Aeronauts" with co-star Eddie Redmayne.

