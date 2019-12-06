Aubrey Plaza to once again host Spirit Awards

Actor Aubrey Plaza is set to return as the host for Film Independent Spirit Awards. The announcement was made by Film Independent in a statement posted on its official website.

"Like all great independent film performances, this one deserves a sequel. The people have spoken. Bow down to your host," Plaza, who previously emceed the 2019 ceremony, said. The awards seeks to honour the best of independent cinema, which otherwise never gets its due at other ceremonies.

"At a time when the world is so bitterly divided and civil discourse is almost impossible, it’s nice we can all agree that Aubrey Plaza is the greatest host in the history of hosting. "We are thrilled to have her back. Today is also the last day to join Film Independent as a member to get access to the nominated films and vote on the winners," Film Independent president Josh Welsh said.

The 2020 ceremony will take on February 8, a day before the 92nd Academy Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)