Desi girl Priyanka honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

India's desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seems to be busy collecting accolades this December. After being bestowed by the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by the UNICEF on Tuesday, Chopra was honoured at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday for her outstanding contribution to cinema. The global icon took to Instagram to share the news and posted her pictures holding the trophy. Chopra sparkled in a desi ensemble at the film festival donning a golden shimmery saree on the 7th day of the international film festival.

"To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech," Jonas captioned the picture. Soon the post was flooded with scores of congratulatory wishes from celebrities from Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

The actor was also featured on the official Instagram account of Marrakech Film Festival. Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka was awarded UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The star has been a goodwill ambassador with the organisation for over a decade. (ANI)

