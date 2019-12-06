Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are trying to become more Indian in content offering: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:57 IST
We are trying to become more Indian in content offering: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings on Friday said the company has placed great emphasis on creating original Indian content for its audiences in the country and has invested Rs 3000 crore towards that in 2019-2020. Hastings said the streamer is committed to ramping up its original Indian content, something that will be visible to the audiences in the coming months.

"We launched in 2016 and we have continued to invest. So we have a lot of content from the United States, the UK and Spain. We are developing our Indian content here. "This year and next year, we spend about Rs 3000 crore developing content and you will start to see a lot of stuff hit the screens. We got about 100 employees in Mumbai and a couple thousand working on different productions. So we are trying to become more Indian in content offering," Hastings said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

He said the top performing Netflix shows from India include Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Sacred Games" , "Little Things" and "Delhi Crime". Hastings said not just Netflix, all the streaming services are betting big on Indian content in terms of investment, which will herald the golden age of television in the country.

"The next 5-10 years will be the golden age of television. You are seeing unbelievable and unrivalled levels of investment. Partially from the global companies like Apple, Amazon, Disney and Viacom. There are all investing here in India as well as in the UK and the US. We are seeing more content made than ever before. It's a great export. "The internet has the possibility to really transform the Indian content market to be export-driven. So far, we have had some amazing successes. 'Sacred Games' travelled around the world. We are really excited about those stories," he added.

Hastings cited the example of animated series "Mighty Little Bheem" . "In the last one year, 27 million households outside of India have started watching 'Mighty Little Bheem'. So, Indian ideas and characters are spreading. We got one eye on being very local and authentic and one eye on what will be shared around the world." PTI RB BK

BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Fears grow about Sydney after Australia fires merge into giant blaze

Bushfires fanned by winds combined into a single giant blaze north of Sydney late on Friday, blanketing Australias biggest city in hazardous smoke, causing weekend sports games to be cancelled and prompting calls for outdoor workers to stay...

China-made Tesla cars recommended for Chinese subsidies - ministry

Chinas Industry Ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Inc. Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles recommended to receive subsidies for new energy vehicles, according to a document published on Friday.It was not immediately what level of subsi...

Reports: Padres send Renfroe to Rays for Pham

The San Diego Padres agreed to trade outfielder Hunter Renfroe and coveted second-base prospect Xavier Edwards to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Tommy Pham and prospect Jake Cronenworth on Thursday night, multiple outlets rep...

ACB arrests head constable while taking bribe in Rajasthan's Alwar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a head constable of the police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 in Rajasthans Alwar district, officials said on Friday. The accused -- Pratap Singh -- posted with Kathurmar police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019