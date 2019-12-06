Left Menu
Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

"Rowdy Baby" , an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer "Maari 2", has broken into YouTube's top 10 list of the 'most viewed videos globally', announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on YouTube's 'most trending music videos in India', is placed seventh in the top 10 most viewed videos globally. It is topped by Daddy Yankee and Snow smashing hit "Con Calma".

"Rowdy Baby" , crooned by Dhanush and Dhee, is a peppy addictive song from the 2018 Tamil-language action-comedy "Maari 2". It is composed and choreographed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Prabhdheva, respectively. YouTube has unveiled the top videos of 2019 via what they call 'YouTube Rewind'.

The list of YouTube top trending music videos in India also features "Vaaste" by internet sensation Dhvani Bhanushali, "Coca Cola" and "Dheeme Dheeme" by singer Tony Kakkar, "Ve Maahi" by singer Arijit Singh, and Punjabi chartbusters "Lehanga" and "Coka". "For the last several years, the video has increasingly been a medium that inspired and fascinated Indians and also became the canvas for their imaginations. In the twelfth year of YouTube's journey in India, 2019 has proven to be a coming-of-age year in more ways than one," said Satya Raghavan, director at YouTube Partnerships, India.

The video-sharing platform has also put out the 'top trending videos in India' which is topped by Khandeshi Movies "Chotu Ke Golgappe". It also includes Discovery channel's sneak peek of "Man vs Wild" featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with host Bear Grylls and Cricket.com's "Kohli, Dhoni too good for Aussies" -- clippings of India's 2018 Gillette ODI series with Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

