'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan' s latest romantic-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He explained that the strong word of mouth referrals, along with Kartik's image of a bankable star, are the key contributors for the movie's collection. Adarsh expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.

The movie business analyst tweeted, " PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day one. Despite competing with another biggie Panipat, which resulted in screens and the shows getting divided. Adarsh also shared first-day collections of Kartik Aaryan' s movies since 2011 with 'Luka Chuppi ' coming at a close second with Rs 8.01 crores.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' also features Bhumi Pednekar and Aanya Panday in lead roles. It is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

The movie has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

