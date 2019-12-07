Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day

Kartik Aaryan' s latest romantic-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 12:53 IST
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' mints Rs 9.10 crore on opening day
Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kartik Aaryan' s latest romantic-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 9.10 crore on its first day. Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He explained that the strong word of mouth referrals, along with Kartik's image of a bankable star, are the key contributors for the movie's collection. Adarsh expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.

The movie business analyst tweeted, " PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day one. Despite competing with another biggie Panipat, which resulted in screens and the shows getting divided. Adarsh also shared first-day collections of Kartik Aaryan' s movies since 2011 with 'Luka Chuppi ' coming at a close second with Rs 8.01 crores.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' also features Bhumi Pednekar and Aanya Panday in lead roles. It is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

The movie has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka: Man sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A special court in Shivamogga on Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl, in a case which goes back to 2014. The convict, Bhaskara, was found guilty under the Protection of Childre...

Police officer dies of heart attack while on poll duty

A police officer died of a heartattack while on election duty in East Singhbhum district onSaturday, police saidAssistant sub-inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, wason duty at booth number 234 under Panchando cluster in Barsoleunder Ghatsila...

Mayawati targets Yogi over Unnao rape victim death, calls for time bound action

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at Yogi Aditanath government for failing to provide safety to women, just hours after the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Fr...

No substitute for professional competence of those engaged in UN peacekeeping: India

India told a high-level event on peacekeeping that working in partnerships is key to successful peacekeeping, underlining that professional competence of those engaged in all aspects of this global enterprise cannot be substituted or compro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019