Left Menu
Development News Edition

HBO hands out series order to drama about 1980's LA Lakers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:07 IST
HBO hands out series order to drama about 1980's LA Lakers

HBO has given a series order to its upcoming drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. The yet-untitled project hails from Adam McKay, the critically-acclaimed director of movies such as "Vice" and "The Big Short" , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The hour-long drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers. It is based based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s". Max Borenstein has penned the script.

McKay has directed and executive produced the pilot episode of the series. It will feature Jason Clarke as Laker legend Jerry West, the team's general manager for much of the '80s; John C. Reilly as team owner Jerry Buss; Quincy Isaiah as Earvin "Magic" Johnson; and former UC-Berkeley basketball player Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kevin Messick, Borenstein and Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the story, will also executive produce the show alongside Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens. Rodney Barnes is co-executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick; Olympic ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Reports Nationals re-sign INF Kendrick to one-year dealThe Washington Nationals have reached a one-year deal with infielder Howie Kendrick, bringing back the postseason hero for another s...

'Angered and stunned': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Unnao rape victim

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a shame on humanity and conveyed his condolences to the deceaseds family. The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnaos innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has an...

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

The filming of Fast Furious 9 has been wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The XXX Return of Xander Cage actor took to Instagram and posted a shirtless snap. He also revealed that he was so much excited before en...

Oppn slams UP govt after Unnao rape victim dies

Opposition political parties hit out at the UP government Saturday, questioning its seriousness in curbing crimes against women and protecting rape victims, a day after a gangrape victim from Unnao district succumbed to her injuries suffere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019