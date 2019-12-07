HBO hands out series order to drama about 1980's LA Lakers

HBO has given a series order to its upcoming drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. The yet-untitled project hails from Adam McKay, the critically-acclaimed director of movies such as "Vice" and "The Big Short" , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The hour-long drama will chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s-era Lakers. It is based based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s". Max Borenstein has penned the script.

McKay has directed and executive produced the pilot episode of the series. It will feature Jason Clarke as Laker legend Jerry West, the team's general manager for much of the '80s; John C. Reilly as team owner Jerry Buss; Quincy Isaiah as Earvin "Magic" Johnson; and former UC-Berkeley basketball player Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kevin Messick, Borenstein and Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the story, will also executive produce the show alongside Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens. Rodney Barnes is co-executive producer.

