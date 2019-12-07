Left Menu
'Doctor Who' returning with a bang, says showrunner Chris Chibnall

  PTI
  Los Angeles
  Updated: 07-12-2019 15:43 IST
  Created: 07-12-2019 15:43 IST
Showrunner Chris Chibnall has said the first two episodes of the new season of "Doctor Who" will be an "action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster" ride. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chibnall dubbed the two-part series opener, titled "Spyfall", as a massive event story that will push the boundary for sci-fi storytelling.

"We start with a two-part, two-hour massive event story. It is an absolute action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster ride of a story. Probably one of our biggest stories ever in the history of the show. So, we’re coming back with a bang, I think, is the shorthand phrase," the showrunner said. "Spyfall", which will premiere on January 1, 2020, will mark the return of Jodie Whitaker as the titular time-travelling character.

The story finds MI6 turning to the Doctor and his friends for help after intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. The episode will feature guest appearances by veteran British actors Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

