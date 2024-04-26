Assam: Polling for 5 Lok Sabha Seats Begins Amid Tight Security
Polling began for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Friday amid tight security. Voters will decide the fate of 61 candidates, including prominent ones like Congress' Pradyut Bordoloi and BJP's Dilip Saikia and Parimal Suklabaidya. Over 77 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 9,133 polling stations.
Polling commenced at 7 am in Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies.
Altogether 77,26,668 electors, including 38,61,559 women and 179 third gender, are likely to exercise their franchise in 9,133 polling stations in the second phase. Prominent candidates in the fray are sitting MPs Pradyut Bordoloi of Congress from Nagaon, BJP's Dilip Saikia and Kripanath Malla from Darrang-Udalguri and Karimganj respectively and Assam Minister for Excise, Transport and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP from Silchar, among others.
