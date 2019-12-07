Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor Who maker gives fresh details about 'biggest-ever' Spyfall episode

Doctor Who maker gives fresh details about 'biggest-ever' Spyfall episode
Image Credit: Twitter (@bbcdoctorwho)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Showrunner Chris Chibnall has said new season of "Doctor Who" will be an "action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster" ride.
  • Chibnall dubbed the two-part series opener, titled "Spyfall", as a massive event story that will push the boundary for sci-fi storytelling.
  • "Spyfall", which will premiere on January 1, 2020, will also mark the return of Jodie Whitaker.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has said the first two episodes of the new season of "Doctor Who" will be an "action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster" ride. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chibnall dubbed the two-part series opener, titled "Spyfall", as a massive event story that will push the boundary for sci-fi storytelling.

"We start with a two-part, two-hour massive event story. It is an absolute action-packed, location-packed, rollercoaster ride of a story. Probably one of our biggest stories ever in the history of the show. So, we're coming back with a bang, I think, is the shorthand phrase," the showrunner said.

"Spyfall", which will premiere on January 1, 2020, will mark the return of Jodie Whitaker as the titular time-traveling character.

The story finds MI6 turning to the Doctor and his friends for help after intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces. The episode will feature guest appearances by veteran British actors Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed onl...

Ghanian man held in Goa with cocaine

A man from Ghana in Africa was arrested on Saturday in Goas Calangute area with nine grams of cocaine, police said. Jackson Gabriel 29 was held by a Calangute police team led by Inspector Nolasco Raposo after a specific tip off, an officia...

Lithuania expecting PM Modi will visit Baltic country: Lithuanian foreign secy

Describing India-Lithuania relationship as a very positive one, Lithuanian Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa has said his country expects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Baltic nation, giving a boost to the bilateral ...

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL39 LD CJI Justice can never be instant, loses its character when it becomes revenge CJI Jodhpur In the backdrop of the Hyderabad rape-murder incident and gunning do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019