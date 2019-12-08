Left Menu
'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' season three to premiere on Jan 24

  • Updated: 08-12-2019 10:58 IST
The third season of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is set to start streaming on January 24, Netflix has announced. The streamer shared an update about the supernatural horror series, fronted by Kiernan Shipka, on Saturday during a panel at Argentina Comic Con.

The sophomore season ended with Sabrina and her friends successfully trapping Lucifer in Nick's body and sending him back to Hell. According to Entertainment Weekly, the teenage witch has more problems in store for her in the upcoming chapter.

The official synopsis of part three finds Sabrina "reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan's watchful eye. "So with an assist from her mortal friends, 'The Fright Club' (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord's unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms — and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of 'Queen' to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban."

Meanwhile, in the town of Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: a tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil. The show also stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, and Miranda Otto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

