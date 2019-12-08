Daisy Ridley says she rejected a film after getting 'weird vibe' from director

"Star Wars" star Daisy Ridley has revealed that she turned down a movie role after she got "weird vibe" from the director. The 27-year-old actor said she liked the script of the film but decided to say no to the offer after meeting the director.

"I had an amazing script and then a meeting with the director and it was just really weird, like, a really weird vibe. Then Hylda (her agent Hylda Queally) had a conversation with the director and was, like, 'Nope - no, you're not doing it','' Ridley told The Guardian. The actor added that her time on the "Star Wars" franchise, which she joined in 2015 with "The Force Awakens" , has taught her to say no.

'''Star Wars' has given me the opportunity to do smaller things and allowed me to say no, which is glorious. I don't talk a lot about various things because there are people fighting the good fight, and I know I have safety in that the people I have worked with have loud voices. ''Well, there was another film I really wanted to do, but there were a number of factors that meant I didn't believe it was right. Well, it wasn't equal and all that stuff, so I said no, even though that's really scary. But how much of a blessing is it to be able to say no?''

Ridley will next be seen in the last film in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, "The Rise of Skywalker" , which releases in December.

