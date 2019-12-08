Finn Jones, Pico Alexander to star in 'Dickinson' S2

Apple TV Plus series "Dickinson" is adding actors Finn Jones and Pico Alexander to its season two cast. Jones, best known for "Game of Thrones" and "Iron Fist", and Alexander of "Home Again" and "Catch-22" are boarding the next chapter of the half-hour comedy series, reported Deadline.

Jones will play Samuel Bowles, an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander will portray Henry "Ship" Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons. Hailee Steinfeld stars in the title role of the acclaimed 19th century poet.

Created by Alena Smith, the series is a comedic take on Dickinson's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who does not fit in her era due to her imaginative point of view. Season two cast also includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Production on the new installment is underway in New York.

