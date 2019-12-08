Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' movie titled 'Afterlife'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 17:00 IST
Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' movie titled 'Afterlife'

Sony Pictures upcoming "Ghostbusters" film is titled "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" . The movie, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original helmer Ivan Reitman, is set to release on July 10, 2020.

According to Deadline, the makers also shared the new poster of the film penned by Jason and Gil Kenan. Jason will continue the story that began with the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.

The new movie will revolve around a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. ​​​​ Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd also star, and most of the actors involved in the original franchise are returning.

Dan Aykroyd, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld and Michael Beugg are executive producers, while Ivan Reitman is producing the movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

A SpaceX cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, delivering super muscular mighty mice, worms and a smart, empathetic robot. The station commander, Italys Luca Parmitano, used a large robot arm to grab onto the Drag...

France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO - Le Maire

France is ready to go to the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to put tariffs on champagne and other French goods in a row over a planned French tax on internet companies, the finance minister said on...

UP: 4 gang-rape accused attack victim with acid in Muzaffarnagar

A woman in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district was allegedly attacked with acid by four persons against whom she had filed a case of gang rape. The incident happened around four days back. A case has been registered. We are investigating the ...

India's fight against terrorism cemented its position as one

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India never provoked any nation, but, if incited, it would not spare anyone. Addressing a poll meeting here, he asserted that the measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019