"Adopt, don't shop," says Daisy Shah during stray dog adoption fair

Spreading awareness about the adoption of stray dogs, Bollywood actor Daisy Shah on Saturday attended a stray pet adoption fair in Mumbai. The ninth edition of adoptathon fair which is Asia's largest stray pet adoption fair took place in the financial capital of the country over the weekend. The adoption fair saw over 180 healthy and fully-vaccinated stray dogs and kitties up for adoption.

Daisy Shah who has been a regular visitor of the fair for the last three years was seen snuggling with the dogs at the fair. "I adopted a puppy from them last year. I completely agree with the term 'adopt, don't shop'. We usually have fantasies and preferences regarding the breed of dogs, but what about the strays?" said the actor.

Stressing on the importance of preserving Indian breed of dogs, Shah said, "Pariah is our national breed of dogs. I feel they need homes too." Besides Daisy, Scores of animal lovers from throughout Maharashtra flocked to the adoption fair. (ANI)

