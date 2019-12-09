Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Caroll Spinney, who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Caroll Spinney, who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Puppeteer who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character, during 50 years on the groundbreaking children's television show "Sesame Street" and even made garbage-loving Oscar the Grouch loveable, died on Sunday at the age of 85, the Sesame Workshop said. Spinney, who suffered from the movement disorder dystonia, had provided only Big Bird's voice since 2015 while another puppeteer was in the costume. Peloton 'wife' pops up in a new advertisement

The actress who appeared in a widely criticized Christmas advertisement for exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc has a new role selling gin for actor Ryan Reynolds. The tongue-in-cheek video advertisement for Aviation American Gin, tweeted by Reynolds on Friday, already has more than 5 million views. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' remains victorious, 'Playmobil' bombs

"Frozen 2" dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney's animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America. Those ticket sales, a 60% decline from its massive Thanksgiving haul, boost its domestic tally to $337 million. "Frozen 2" earned $130 million in its inaugural outing and another $123 million the following weekend, cementing new high-water marks for Disney Animation. It's now the third movie this year behind Universal's "Glass" and Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" to win the box office for three consecutive weekends. Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Justice James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions. 'Tosca' with a touch of cinema enthrals Milan's La Scala at the opening night

"Tosca", Giacomo Puccini's opera about a diva prepared to do anything for love, was given a cinematic flavor as it opened La Scala's season for the first time, winning a 16-minute ovation and a stage strewn with flowers from the audience on Saturday. Director Davide Livermore thrilled spectators with special effects. Sections of the stage moved up and down and rotated. Sets depicted the Sant'Andrea della Valle church, Palazzo Farnese and Castel Sant'Angelo, three architectural masterpieces in Rome. Riccardo Chailly conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

American Samoa declares measles outbreak, closes schools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jones leads Packers past visiting Redskins

Another big all-around game from running back Aaron Jones carried the Green Bay Packers to a 20-15 victory against the visiting Washington Redskins on Sunday. Jones led the Packers 10-3 with 134 rushing yards and a touchdown plus six catche...

BRIEF-Beijing orders state offices to replace foreign PCs and software - FT

BEIJING ORDERS STATE OFFICES TO REPLACE FOREIGN PCS AND SOFTWARE - FINANCIAL TIMES Source ...

Teqball-Hosts Hungary dominate world championships

Hungary showed it remains the dominant force in teqball, a hybrid sport mixing football with table tennis, winning the singles and doubles world titles on Sunday.Adam Blazsovics easily won the singles title and teamed up with Csaba Banyik t...

Entertainment News Roundup: Caroll Spinney, who performed Sesame Street's Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Puppeteer who performed Sesame Streets Big Bird, Oscar, dies at 85Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who brought boyish vulnerability to Big Bird, the towering yellow-plumed character,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019