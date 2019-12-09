Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bollywood actors Salman Khan along and Katrina Kaif felt honoured as he met "beautiful lady" Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 10:59 IST
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Salman Khan with Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina and Katrina Kaif. (Picture Coourtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Salman Khan along and Katrina Kaif felt honoured as he met "beautiful lady" Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The 'Dabangg 3' actor Salman shared the picture along with Sheikh Hasina and 'Ek Tha Tiger' co-star Katrina Kaif on Instagram on Monday. The star captioned the picture as, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honor to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif."

The two performed at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in the country. On the work front, the 53-year-old star who was last seen in 'Bharat' alongside Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in much-anticipated action thriller 'Dabangg 3' In the movie, Salman will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the movie is slated to release on December 20.

Salman has also started shooting for his upcoming action-packed movie ' 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie will be directed by Prabhu Deva under the banner 'Salman Khan Films'. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movies will hit the silver screens releasing next year on Eid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

One dead in New Zealand volcano eruption, more fatalities likely

New Zealand police said at least one person was killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted Monday, leaving dozens stranded. I can confirm there is one fatality, said deputy commissioner Joh...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 noon DEL10 CAB-LD THAROOR Tharoor submits notice in LS to oppose introduction of Citizenship BillNew Delhi Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha to oppose the...

Karnataka by-polls: Then Speaker's decision disqualified, says leading BJP candidate

Anticipating a huge win, the BJP candidate from the Yellapur Assembly constituency, Shivaram Hebbar, on Monday said that the people of his constituency have disqualified the decision taken by the former Speaker Ramesh Kumar with their votes...

Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

Pensacola US, Dec 9 AP The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a US official has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019