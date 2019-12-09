Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot asks Censor Board to take note of opposition to 'Panipat'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:10 IST
Gehlot asks Censor Board to take note of opposition to 'Panipat'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" had wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. He also urged distributors to have a dialogue with Rajasthan’s Jat community, some of whose members are offended by the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

Gehlot’s reaction comes a day after Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh demanded a ban on the screening the film in North India to avoid any law and order situation. "The reactions that are coming about the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal ji in the film... such a situation should not have been created,” the chief minister said. "The Censor Board should intervene and take cognisance of it.”

"Distributors should immediately hold a dialogue with the people of the Jat community on the screening of the film," Gehlot said in a statement in Hindi. He said personalities in a film should be showed in the right perspective so that there is no controversy.

"I believe that art and the artists should be respected but they should also take care that any caste, religion, class, great personalities and gods are not insulted," Gehlot said. The movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army. Bharatpur king Surajmal is shown as having denied help to the Maratha army. About two years back there were protest in Rajasthan and some other northern states over the portrayal of legendary Rajput queen Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

LHC gives Pak govt a week's time to decide on Maryam's request to be removed from ECL

The Lahore High Court LHC on Monday directed Pakistan government to make its decision, within seven days, on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs PML-N vice president Maryam Nawazs request for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List ECL...

RLD activists in Muzaffarnagar burn sugarcane crops for not increasing cane MSP

Hundreds of Rashtriya Lok Dal activists led by the partys district president Ajit Rathi burnt sugarcane crops at Kookra Chowk in Muzaffarnagar district in protest against the newly-announced sugarcane MSP in Uttar Pradesh. The protests were...

Have set up a high level committee in association with IIT to examine use of technology like smog towers to combat pollution: Centre to SC.

Have set up a high level committee in association with IIT to examine use of technology like smog towers to combat pollution Centre to SC....

SC refers to CPCB report which said construction activity should not be allowed in Delhi-NCR from 6 pm to 6 am.

SC refers to CPCB report which said construction activity should not be allowed in Delhi-NCR from 6 pm to 6 am....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019