Dhoni to back show on army officers

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will co-produce an anthology series chronicling stories of decorated army officers. Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment. The show, currently being scripted, will be made by Studionext in collaboration with Dhoni.

"The show will bring forward the unique anthology of episodic stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees," a production source said. The collaboration of Sony Pictures Network is slated for a 2020 release.

