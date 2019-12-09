Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-New Zealand volcano webcam captures tourists in crater moments before eruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:26 IST
UPDATE 1-New Zealand volcano webcam captures tourists in crater moments before eruption

A webcam set up on New Zealand's White Island volcano shows at least one group of tourists were inside the crater moments before it erupted and blanketed the area in a massive ash cloud.

A crater rim camera owned and operated by New Zealand geological hazards agency GeoNet shows groups of people walking near the rim inside the crater, where white smoke constantly billows at a low level, in the hour leading up to the eruption at 2:11 p.m.. The camera, along with three others from different vantage points, captures and posts images online of the volcano, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, every 10 minutes.

At 2:00 p.m. the crater rim camera catches a group of people - tiny specks in relation to the vast volcano - right at the edge of the rim. At 2:10 p.m. - just a minute before the eruption - the group is headed away from the rim, following a well-worn track across the crater.

It is unclear whether the group, which appears to be made up of around a dozen people, were alerted to flee or were continuing a tour, unaware of the looming danger. The next camera shot at 2:20 p.m. appears to show a piece of hardware, as though the camera has fallen or been damaged.

Several people were killed and injured with others reported missing after the eruption. Rescue helicopters were sent to the island, which is uninhabited but which is frequently visited by tourists on day trips. The other three cameras trained on the volcano show a similar trajectory in the images captured at 2:20 p.m. The crater floor camera goes black, the west rim camera shows a massive plume of black and grey smoke.

A camera showing the entire island from the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, about 50 km (30 miles) away, recorded the smoke plume rising thousands of feet into the sky.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organizing such trips on...

Saifee Hospital Harvests 7500 Saplings, Distributed to 7500 Bohri Families

&#160;On the 75th Birthday of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin TUS last year, Saifee Hospital pledged to distribute 7500 saplings to the members of the community at large and to others over a period of one year. These saplings were re...

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns, taking moral

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns, taking moralresponsibility for poor show by Congress in the KarnatakaAssembly bypolls....

Delhi fire tragedy: Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home

Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home. Zakir Hus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019