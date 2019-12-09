Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag', 'Big Little Lies' lead nominations, 'Game of Thrones' snubbed

Amazon's mega hit "Fleabag" and HBO's star-studded "Big Little Lies" earned three nominations each at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday that also saw the emergence of newer shows in the competition lineup. Kit Harington helped "Game of Thrones" , one of the biggest shows ever created, to earn its lone nomination in the best actor drama category. The show, which finally ended with eighth season on a critically-divided note, was otherwise snubbed entirely.

"Fleabag", fronted by its creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, faces competition from "Barry", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Politician" in the best musical or comedy series. Waller-Bridge is herself considered the frontrunner in best actress musical or comedy series but still faces a formidable challenge in Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida"), Christina Applegate ( "Dead to Me" ) and Natasha Lyonne ( "Russian Doll" ) are the other nominees.

Bill Hader of "Barry" faces off Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method") and Paul Rudd ("Living With Yourself) in the best actor musical or comedy segment. The three stars are joined by Ben Platt ( "The Politician" ) and Ramy Youssef ("Ramy"). "Killing Eve" , another major series from Waller-Bridge, dominates the best drama series category, followed by HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "Succession" as well as Netflix's "The Crown" and newly launched Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show" .

Jodie Comer, who recently won an Emmy for "Killing Eve" , leads the best actress drama race. She will fight it out against Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ( "The Morning Show" ), Nicole Kidman ( "Big Little Lies" ) and Oscar winner Olivia Colman ( "The Crown" ). Harington, the sole nominated member from "Game of Thrones" , faces an uphill task in best actor drama segment as he faces off Emmy winner Billy Porter ("Pose"). The other nominees are Brian Cox ("Succession"), Tobias Menzies ( "The Crown" ) and Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot").

HBO's critically-acclaimed mini-series "Chernobyl" dominates best television limited series or motion picture made for television category, closely followed by Showtime's "The Loudest Voice" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" . Hulu's "Catch-22″ and FX's "Fosse/Verdon" rounds out the top five. The best actor race is headlined by the likes of Jared Harris ( "Chernobyl" ), Russell Crowe ( "The Loudest Voice" ) and Sam Rockwell ( "Fosse/Verdon" ). They are joined by Christopher Abbott ("Catch-22") and Sacha Baron Cohen ( "The Spy" ).

Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever of "Unbelievable" lead the charge in best actress segment. The two actors face stiff challenge from Joey King ( "The Act" ), Helen Mirren ( "Catherine the Great" ) and Michelle Williams ( "Fosse/Verdon" ). But, the line-up for best supporting actress is perhaps the most star-studded one with the presence of artistes like Patricia Arquette ( "The Act" ), Helena Bonham Carter ( "The Crown" ), Toni Collette ( "Unbelievable" ), Meryl Streep ( "Big Little Lies" ) and Emily Watson ( "Chernobyl" ).

Andrew Scott of "Fleabag" and veteran Henry Winkler of "Barry" are the major contenders in best supporting actor race. Other nominees are Alan Arkin, Kieran Culkin ("Succession") and Stellan Skarsgard ( "Chernobyl" ). Streamer Netflix has once again emerged on top with 17 nominations for its show, closely followed by HBO with 15 nods. Hulu and Amazon were tied at third spot with five nominations each.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson on Monday. They were joined by Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Golden Globe Ambassadors; Lorenzo Soria, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president; Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive vp television at dick clark productions.

The award ceremony will take place on January 5 with Ricky Gervais serving as the host.

