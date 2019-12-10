J D Wetherspoon to invest more than 200 mln pounds in pubs

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc said on Tuesday it would invest more than 200 million pounds ($256.60 million) in its pub estate over the next four years, resulting in about 10,000 new jobs.

The company, which was initially called Martin's Free House, said it will also invest in major cities including London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Galway. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

