Rose Matafeo big winner at 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards

Rose Matafeo was the big winner at the annual NZ Comedy Guild Awards that took place on Tuesday (10 December). Comedians from all over the country gathered at The Classic in Auckland to celebrate a big year for the local industry, recogniSing huge successes overseas and burgeoning local scenes taking off around New Zealand.

UK Based Matafeo won the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup For Outstanding Artist Achievement for her incredible year of success that included a star turn on Taskmaster and the recent announcement of an HBO Max comedy special. This is the second year in a row Matafeo has won the award, joining past winners Rhys Darby, Te Radar, and Flight Of The Conchords among other icons of NZ comedy.

The Executive Board Medal is awarded to someone who has made a massive contribution to the industry. The 2019 Medal was awarded to producer and director Paul Horan, for his immense effort in collating, documenting, and archiving the history of New Zealand comedy while making the critically acclaimed docu-series and book Funny As. Based in Melbourne, Horan accepted the award via a message read by Michele A'Court.

"Remembering the history of kiwi comedy was a big part of New Zealand's year, and we wanted to reflect and acknowledge that with our Executive Board Medal", says Comedy Guild Chair and comedian Donna Brookbanks.

With the comedy industry booming in recent times, the nominees for Best Comedy Venue featured a South Island venue for the first time, with Queenstown's Yonder picking up a nomination, alongside eventual winner Basement Theatre in Auckland. Breakthrough Comedians who have risen to new levels over the year were also voted on, with Ray O'Leary, Li'i Alaimoana, and Audrey Porne being tapped as the new ones to watch around the country.

"Kiwi comedy is booming right now, and it's great to see local comedians being told they're doing well by their peers. We're a funny country, and our comedians are world-class, so we should celebrate that," says Comedy Guild Board member and stand up comedian Brendon Green

International comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha were voted Best International Guest for his visit during the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival.

Nick Rado was a double winner for Best Male Comedian and Best MC, with Justine Smith taking home Best Female Comedian. Pro comedian Paul Douglas picked up two awards for Best Gag and Best Show, for his NZ International Comedy Festival show Fire Yarns.

Wellington Paranormal won Best Comedy Writing for Film or TV, while it was the hugely popular NZ Today hosted by Guy Williams that dominated the Best Performance On TV award.

The awards are nominated by and voted for by members of the New Comedy industry, which is represented by the NZ Comedy Guild.