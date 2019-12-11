Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose Matafeo big winner at 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards

Comedians from all over the country gathered at The Classic in Auckland to celebrate a big year for the local industry, recogniSing huge successes overseas and burgeoning local scenes taking off around New Zealand.

Rose Matafeo big winner at 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards
The Executive Board Medal is awarded to someone who has made a massive contribution to the industry. Image Credit: Flickr

Rose Matafeo was the big winner at the annual NZ Comedy Guild Awards that took place on Tuesday (10 December). Comedians from all over the country gathered at The Classic in Auckland to celebrate a big year for the local industry, recogniSing huge successes overseas and burgeoning local scenes taking off around New Zealand.

UK Based Matafeo won the Kevin Smith Memorial Cup For Outstanding Artist Achievement for her incredible year of success that included a star turn on Taskmaster and the recent announcement of an HBO Max comedy special. This is the second year in a row Matafeo has won the award, joining past winners Rhys Darby, Te Radar, and Flight Of The Conchords among other icons of NZ comedy.

The Executive Board Medal is awarded to someone who has made a massive contribution to the industry. The 2019 Medal was awarded to producer and director Paul Horan, for his immense effort in collating, documenting, and archiving the history of New Zealand comedy while making the critically acclaimed docu-series and book Funny As. Based in Melbourne, Horan accepted the award via a message read by Michele A'Court.

"Remembering the history of kiwi comedy was a big part of New Zealand's year, and we wanted to reflect and acknowledge that with our Executive Board Medal", says Comedy Guild Chair and comedian Donna Brookbanks.

With the comedy industry booming in recent times, the nominees for Best Comedy Venue featured a South Island venue for the first time, with Queenstown's Yonder picking up a nomination, alongside eventual winner Basement Theatre in Auckland. Breakthrough Comedians who have risen to new levels over the year were also voted on, with Ray O'Leary, Li'i Alaimoana, and Audrey Porne being tapped as the new ones to watch around the country.

"Kiwi comedy is booming right now, and it's great to see local comedians being told they're doing well by their peers. We're a funny country, and our comedians are world-class, so we should celebrate that," says Comedy Guild Board member and stand up comedian Brendon Green

International comedian and star of The Chase Paul Sinha were voted Best International Guest for his visit during the 2019 NZ International Comedy Festival.

Nick Rado was a double winner for Best Male Comedian and Best MC, with Justine Smith taking home Best Female Comedian. Pro comedian Paul Douglas picked up two awards for Best Gag and Best Show, for his NZ International Comedy Festival show Fire Yarns.

Wellington Paranormal won Best Comedy Writing for Film or TV, while it was the hugely popular NZ Today hosted by Guy Williams that dominated the Best Performance On TV award.

The awards are nominated by and voted for by members of the New Comedy industry, which is represented by the NZ Comedy Guild.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said. The dead included the two gunmen, Jersey City ...

'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial Birds of Prey has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016s Suicide Squad, will see Marg...

China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causing 'alarm' for investors

A proposed anti-infiltration bill in Taiwan which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm amongst the Taiwanese business community in China, the Chinese government said on Wednesday. The legislation is p...

UPDATE 1-Focus squarely on Trump as Dec 15 tariffs loom in US-China trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly 160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. The White Houses top e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019