Feels like right time to say goodbye: Daisy Ridley on end of 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy

Actor Daisy Ridley believes the sequel trilogy of "Star Wars" is ending at the "right time". The sequel trilogy started with 2015's "The Force Awakens" , which introduced the fans to the new characters of Rey (Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), in addition to bringing back the core trio of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

It is set to end with the upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker" , which is set to bow on December 20 worldwide. In an interview with Variety, Ridley, 27, said she feels sad to bid adieu to her co-stars. She credited director JJ Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio for giving a fitting closure to the series.

"It feels strange when we're in a group doing things and people ask us how it feels because then you're like (as if in pain) 'Oh!' And we genuinely all really do get along. So that's sad," the actor said. "But also, I think this story, from what we filmed, Chris and JJ have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. So even though it's sad, it feels right," she added.

