Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feels like right time to say goodbye: Daisy Ridley on end of 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:55 IST
Feels like right time to say goodbye: Daisy Ridley on end of 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Daisy Ridley believes the sequel trilogy of "Star Wars" is ending at the "right time". The sequel trilogy started with 2015's "The Force Awakens" , which introduced the fans to the new characters of Rey (Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), in addition to bringing back the core trio of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

It is set to end with the upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker" , which is set to bow on December 20 worldwide. In an interview with Variety, Ridley, 27, said she feels sad to bid adieu to her co-stars. She credited director JJ Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio for giving a fitting closure to the series.

"It feels strange when we're in a group doing things and people ask us how it feels because then you're like (as if in pain) 'Oh!' And we genuinely all really do get along. So that's sad," the actor said. "But also, I think this story, from what we filmed, Chris and JJ have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. So even though it's sad, it feels right," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

The US Congress has consented to designate Indias NAVIC as its allied navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. Approved as part of the conference report of the National Defense Authorizat...

China biggest jailer of journalists, as press dangers persist: watchdog

At least 250 journalists are jailed around the world, with the largest number held in China, amid a growing crackdown by authoritarian regimes on independent media, a press watchdog group said Wednesday. Many of those imprisoned face anti-s...

Tavares tallies three points as Leafs down Canucks

John Tavares broke out of a scoring slump with two goals and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night. Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman also scored for the Maple Leafs, and goaltender Frederik...

Judge halts some military spending on border wall

El Paso US, Dec 11 AP A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from spending some Defense Department money to build a border wall with Mexico, the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over one of the presidents sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019