Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ed Sheeran crowned number one artist of the decade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:03 IST
Ed Sheeran crowned number one artist of the decade

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the "UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade" after a meteoric rise to music stardom, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday. His global hit "Shape of You" - which spent 14 weeks as No. 1 in 2017 - was also named song of the decade.

The British four time Grammy Award winner also takes the "Official Chart Record Breaker Award" with the most no. 1 singles and albums as well as spending the most weeks - 79 - in the top spot between 2010 and 2019, the Official Charts Company, which compiles Britain's weekly charts, added. Previous recipients of that award include Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

"Ed truly has dominated this decade and is a worthy recipient of this amazing new award," Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said in a statement. "At the start of the decade, he was a little known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk - but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable. Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars."

Sheeran, now 28, first entered the UK charts in 2011 with debut single "The A Team". He has since had eight UK no. 1 singles. His four studio albums each topped the British charts. His global hit "Shape of You" topped the Official Charts Company's list of the top 100 biggest songs of the decade, followed by "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson, featuring Bruno Mars.

Two other Sheeran songs, "Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect", also made the top 10 of that list. Adele's "21" and "25" took the first two spots in the top 100 biggest albums of the decade. The British songstress picked up six Grammys for "21" and five of the awards for "25", with both records topping charts around the world.

Three of Sheeran's albums made the top 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Governor Badnore interacts with Air Warriors of Halwara Station

Honble Governor of Punjab, Shri Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore, visited Air Force Station Halwara on 09 Dec 2019. He was accompanied by his wife. They were received by Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Hal...

Entire NE given protection under Citizenship Bill: Rijiju

The entire northeast has been given protection under the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the governments most prominent face from the region, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, said amidst protests across the northeastern states against the contentio...

China Mobile International Wins the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at Telecom Review Excellence Awards 2019

China Mobile International CMI took the honor as the Best Asian Wholesale Operator at this years prestigious Telecom Review Excellence Awards in Dubai, UAE.Todays accolade recognizes CMIs continued investment and innovation in extending its...

Pak former president Zardari gets bail on medical grounds

Pakistans former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Wednesday granted bail on medical grounds by a court here in two corruption cases, according to media reports. Zardari, 64, who was arrested in June, approached the court on December 3 seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019