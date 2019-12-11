Ethan Hawke to star in 'The Purge' S2 finale

Actor Ethan Hawke is returning to the world of "The Purge" as he is set to appear in the season two finale of the TV series. Hawke will reprise his role as security system salesman James Sandin from the 2013 film "The Purge" in the USA Network show, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Sandin will feature in the finale's cold open, which goes back to a week before the first national Purge and the first time his high-tech security system is put to test. The season finale picks up as Purge night rages on and Esme (Paola Nunez), Ryan (Max Martini), Marcus (Derek Luke), and Ben (Joel Allen) fight for their lives and loved ones.

The episode will debut on December 17.

