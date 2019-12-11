Now You See Me 3: Know latest updates on Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie

Now You See Me 3 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated movies as the previous movie Now You See Me 2 made a huge success in June 2016. The movie is already under production and many fans are thrilled to know what the movie creators have in their store.

One of the most exciting parts of Now You See Me 3 is that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming movie. But the name of the Sherlock Season 5's actor's character is not disclosed. Yes, in one way it is good not to reveal much details in order to avoid the speculations and buzzes from fans and media outlets.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. Thanks to the Chief Executive Officer of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer who announced the third movie in May 2015. He not only announced the plan, he said during that time that 'they had indeed already begun early planning'. Later, the announcement of a new cast member, Benedict Cumberbatch was made, including reprising the role of Lula May by the Masters of Sex actress, Lizzy Caplan.

Unfortunately, Isla Fisher and Elias Koteas may not work in the imminent third movie. They played the roles of Henley Reeves and Lionel Shrike respectively. The returning actors are likely to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Maybe the viewers get to see the Four Horsemen (the criminal group of magicians) in one more big robbery and they will probably require assistance from some new faces. Hence, we tend to see some new faces in the upcoming movie.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have the official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.