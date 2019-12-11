Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now You See Me 3: Know latest updates on Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie

Now You See Me 3: Know latest updates on Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie
One of the most exciting parts of Now You See Me 3 is that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming movie. Image Credit: Flickr

Now You See Me 3 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated movies as the previous movie Now You See Me 2 made a huge success in June 2016. The movie is already under production and many fans are thrilled to know what the movie creators have in their store.

One of the most exciting parts of Now You See Me 3 is that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming movie. But the name of the Sherlock Season 5's actor's character is not disclosed. Yes, in one way it is good not to reveal much details in order to avoid the speculations and buzzes from fans and media outlets.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. Thanks to the Chief Executive Officer of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimer who announced the third movie in May 2015. He not only announced the plan, he said during that time that 'they had indeed already begun early planning'. Later, the announcement of a new cast member, Benedict Cumberbatch was made, including reprising the role of Lula May by the Masters of Sex actress, Lizzy Caplan.

Unfortunately, Isla Fisher and Elias Koteas may not work in the imminent third movie. They played the roles of Henley Reeves and Lionel Shrike respectively. The returning actors are likely to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Maybe the viewers get to see the Four Horsemen (the criminal group of magicians) in one more big robbery and they will probably require assistance from some new faces. Hence, we tend to see some new faces in the upcoming movie.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have the official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019, and captured some of its most viral mo...

Chile extends search zone for missing plane

Punta Arenas, Dec 11 AFP The Chilean government on Wednesday widened the search for an Air Force plane with 38 people aboard that went missing off the southern tip of South America. At least 15 planes and five ships have been deployed in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019