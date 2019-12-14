Lodric D Collins to play Smokey Robinson in Aretha Franklin biopic

"The Oval" actor Lodric D Collins has been roped into the essay the role of Motown artiste Smokey Robinson in "Respect" , the Aretha Franklin biopic. Robinson has described frequent collaborator Franklin as his "longest living neighborhood friend" who lived several houses from each other on Belmont.

According to Deadline, "Respect" stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin, who was handpicked by the Queen of Soul herself, with Liesl Tommy attached to direct the film. The project, penned by Tracey Scott Wilson, was in development since 2011.

Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron. Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Heather Headley, and Tate Donovan also co-star. The film will chart Franklin's rise from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom.

Scott Bernstein and multiple Grammy-nominated producer Harvey Mason Jr. are producing the pic. Production began last month and the film is slated to be released on August 14, 2020, two days before Franklin's second death anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)