Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brad Pitt plans to spend birthday with three of his children

Brad Pitt is set to spend his birthday with three of his kids, a source close to the actor has said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 11:52 IST
Brad Pitt plans to spend birthday with three of his children
Brad Pitt. Image Credit: ANI

Brad Pitt is set to spend his birthday with three of his kids, a source close to the actor has said. The star will be spending the day with 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the outlet quoted a source.

The source also didn't confirm why 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, and 14-year-old Zahara, are not expected to spend be with their father, but noted that all are always welcome at Pitt's home. The source confirmed that all six children will be with Jolie on Christmas Day. Recently, there were rumours about Pitt dating a new woman, which he denied quickly.

The actor was recently asked by 'The New York Times' if he reads the stories printed about him. To which the 'Mr. and Mrs Smith' star said he doesn't necessarily try to avoid it, but "I just don't seek it out."

Pitt also addressed that all of the rumours about him dating women are completely false. The actor will turn 56 on December 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...

Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtras ...

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019