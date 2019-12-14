Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Power Rangers' reboot in works with 'The End of the F***ing World' creator

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:56 IST
'Power Rangers' reboot in works with 'The End of the F***ing World' creator

"Power Rangers" is getting another reboot, with Jonathan Entwistle, the man behind Netflix series "The End of the F***ing World". The project is set up at Paramount Pictures and Entwistle is in early talks to develop a new take on the film for the studio, reported Variety.

"Power Rangers" was a popular '90s TV series which chronicled the adventures of five high school students who must save the planet from alien destruction. The Fox Kids show later spawned a 1995 movie. In 2017, Lionsgate backed a 2017 feature reboot the title, giving the series a more young adult turn.

But the film was declared a box office debacle grossing only USD 142 million worldwide on a budget of around USD 100 million. Simultaneously, plans were scrapped for a sequel and the rights were taken back on the market. Paramount recently acquired the rights and tapped Patrick Burleigh to write the script.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Crawford crushes Kavaliauskas in ninth round to retain WBO title

Los Angeles, Dec 15 AFP Terence Crawford survived some early jitters to retain his WBO welterweight title with a ninth round knockout of former Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden. Crawford, who improved to 36-0 with 27 ...

Love Actually' dance sequence was 'most excruciating', says Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant says the most excruciating moment from his 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually was the dance sequence that he had to perform. The British star featured as David, the UK Prime Minister, in the ensemble comedy. He had one of the mos...

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019