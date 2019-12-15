Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' wraps shooting

Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" . The movie, a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan" , is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It has a release date of February 21 next year.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram story to share the news of shoot wrap. He posted a picture of cake with the message "'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' film wrap". The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same-sex couple.

It also features Ayushmann's "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)