Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Garam Hawa', 'Sholay' actor Gita Siddharth passes away

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:18 IST
'Garam Hawa', 'Sholay' actor Gita Siddharth passes away
Image Credit: Twitter (@NewsNationTV)

Veteran actor Gita Siddharth, who featured in films such as "Garam Hawa" , "Parichay" , "Sholay" and "Trishul", has passed away. The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Twitter. She breathed her last on Saturday morning.

"#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Smt. Gita Siddharth (Member Since: May 1970)," read the tweet from the film body. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Gita broke out with MS Sathyu's 1973 National Award-winning film "Garm Hawa". She essayed the role of Amina, the daughter of Balraj Sahni's Salim, in the post-Partition Agra-set film. In Gulzar's "Parichay" , she featured alongside the likes of Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran and Sanjeev Kumar.

Her other film credits include critically acclaimed movies such as "Sholay" ,"Trishul", "Noorie" , "Arth" and "Mandi", among others. Gita was married to documentary maker, television producer, and presenter, Siddharth Kak, known for his show "Surabhi" in the 90s. They have a daughter, Antara, who is a film director and producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad ren...

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019