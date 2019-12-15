'Garam Hawa', 'Sholay' actor Gita Siddharth passes away
Veteran actor Gita Siddharth, who featured in films such as "Garam Hawa" , "Parichay" , "Sholay" and "Trishul", has passed away. The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Twitter. She breathed her last on Saturday morning.
"#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Smt. Gita Siddharth (Member Since: May 1970)," read the tweet from the film body. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.
Gita broke out with MS Sathyu's 1973 National Award-winning film "Garm Hawa". She essayed the role of Amina, the daughter of Balraj Sahni's Salim, in the post-Partition Agra-set film. In Gulzar's "Parichay" , she featured alongside the likes of Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran and Sanjeev Kumar.
Her other film credits include critically acclaimed movies such as "Sholay" ,"Trishul", "Noorie" , "Arth" and "Mandi", among others. Gita was married to documentary maker, television producer, and presenter, Siddharth Kak, known for his show "Surabhi" in the 90s. They have a daughter, Antara, who is a film director and producer.
