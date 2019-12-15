Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan announces advance booking of 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan on Sunday released a promotional video of 'Dabangg 3' and announced that the pre-booking of tickets for the film has begun.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:29 IST
Salman Khan announces advance booking of 'Dabangg 3'
Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Salman Khan on Sunday released a promotional video of 'Dabangg 3' and announced that the pre-booking of tickets for the film has begun. In addition to the glimpses from the film, the video features Salman Khan and actor Saiee Manjrekar asking fans to pre-book the show.

"Don't delay, advance bookings have started, so get going," said Khan in the video. "And watch our pure romance," added Manjrekar.

"Intezaar khatam! Book karo 'Dabangg 3' ki tickets turrant! #5DaysToDabangg3 (The wait is over! Book 'Dabangg3' tickets immediately)" Khan captioned the post. 'Dabangg 3' is the third installment of Khan's franchise of the same name, which also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

The film dictates the events from the early life of Khan's character 'Chulbul Pandey' and the story behind him becoming a bully cop. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi protests: SC to hear plea after violence stops

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not take suo motu cognizance of the petition filed against protests in the national capital until violence and destruction of public properties stops. Let the rioting stopped. Public property is...

'Couldn't wish for better year' - Woods completes road to redemption

Melbourne, Dec 16 AFP Two years ago the future for Tiger Woods looked bleak to the point of darkness. Four back surgeries, countless knee operations, marital strife and run-ins with the law meant Woods had not won a major since 2008, had no...

Cong leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in SC; plea to be heard Wednesday

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on Decembe...

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019