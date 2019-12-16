Rani Mukerji visits Shirdi temple to seek blessings
After a successful opening of 'Mardaani 2' at the box-office, Rani Mukerji visited the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. The actor was seen offering prayers at the temple. Mukerji has been a regular visitor to the temple for a long time.
Later in the day, the 'Mardaani 2' actor attended a panel discussion on ways to end violence against women. During the panel discussion organised by the Nashik Police, Maharashtra, Rani was seen speaking about the overwhelming love that her film has received by the audience.
Becoming a massive hit over the weekend, Mukerji's crime-thriller 'Mardaani 2' did a strong business and minted Rs 18.15 crore. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
