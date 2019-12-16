Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan asked me not to enter politics: Rajinikanth

  Updated: 16-12-2019 22:23 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 22:23 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had asked him not to enter politics but he could not follow the advice due to certain circumstances. The 69-year-old actor has announced plans to contest the next Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, slated for 2021.

At the trailer launch of his next film, "Darbar" , Rajinikanth said he finds Bachchan a huge inspiration and recalled the three advices the megastar offered him when he entered his 60s. "I am inspired by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, on and off screen... He told me three things that he practises. First thing he told me was to exercise regularly. The second thing he told me was to be busy. Just be busy. Do whatever you want to do. Don't be bothered by what people say.

"The third thing was, 'don't enter politics'. The first two I follow but the third advice I couldn't follow due to circumstances," the actor told reporters. Rajinikanth was speaking at the trailer launch of "Darbar" . Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film feature Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. The film, also starring Suniel Shetty, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

