Kim Kardashian had to edit North West into family Christmas card photo

Family photos during festivities can turn out to be difficult for everyone, but reality TV star Kim Kardashian particularly faced way too many troubles this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Family photos during festivities can turn out to be difficult for everyone, but reality TV star Kim Kardashian particularly faced way too many troubles this year. The sweet family Christmas card photo that she shared a few days ago, featuring herself, husband Kanye West and their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm wasn't quite as picture-perfect as it may seem.

During her recent visit on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kardashian revealed that because of her eldest daughter North's tantrums they had to edit her picture into the family snap. "It's the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room," said the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star on Tuesday's episode, according to Fox News. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever."

The 39-year-old star and her husband had to cave to their daughter's demand. "I said, 'Fine you're not going to be in the card. That's the decision, you're not going to be on the card. I'm just going to take the family card without you,'" Kardashian revealed.

"And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like 'Mommy, I really want to do a card,'" she added. She then took the help of her photographer who agreed upon clicking some single snap of North and digitally insert her into the family photo.

"I would have rather done it this way than (go through) the anxiety I went through," Kardashian remembered. "I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there... But North, it was a lot." (ANI)

