Delhi: Akshay Kumar meets Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar met Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Wednesday. Vice-President Naidu took to Twitter to share the details of meeting and wrote, "During his interaction with Akshay Kumar, the Vice President opined that the medium of Cinema should not only entertain but also educate the people by focusing on socially relevant themes. He wanted cinema to promote India's cultural ethos, traditions and family values."

The 52-year-old actor who went to meet the Vice-President was also photographed with a copy of 'Listening, Learning and Leading' the book based on M. Venkaiah Naidu's two years as Vice President of India. The book captures glimpses of the Vice President's 330 public engagements across the country during this period.

On the professional front, Akshay will next be seen in 'Good Newwz' alongside Kareena Kapoor. The story of the upcoming comedy-drama starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani besides Kapoor and Kumar revolves around two married couples and their journey.

In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

