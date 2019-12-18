Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tahira Kashyap opens up on life after cancer in audio show

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:09 IST
Tahira Kashyap opens up on life after cancer in audio show

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, who is coming up with a audio show on her breast cancer fight, says it was hard to relive the journey again but it also gave her a perspective about how her family coped up while she was sick. Last year, Tahira, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with "stage 0" breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy procedure.

Tahira has now come on board for her show, "My Ex-Breast", a 7-episode series on Audible Suno, where she talks about fighting cancer and its effect on her family. "I had to relive all that I had gone through. Because the audio format is so intimate, once your pretence goes down, your honesty multiplies," Tahira told PTI.

The writer said the show gave her an opportunity to ask husband and brother-in-law Aparshakti about how they dealt with the situation. "There was a shift, the perspective had changed. All this while people have been asking me 'How are you feeling?' but for a change, I was asking how did it feel like a husband because I haven't asked him this before.

"In this entire journey I was asking them about this, which was insightful. I was going through what I was going through but each one of them have also been going through their share of problems." Tahira said the "conventional" beauty standards in her family has changed after her cancer fight.

"My parents have been overtly expressive about how they felt. Being a parent I can understand that, you can't see your child with a scarred body, bald head, different from the quintessential beauty standards. With this journey, I at least changed the concept of beauty for my son. "Today if he looks at a bald guy or a bald woman, it's normal for him. There's nothing eyebrow raising in that and I'm glad I have changed that in my immediate family."

With the show, produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, Tahira aims to reach out to maximum women to spread awareness about breast cancer. "I was clear that there were two things I wanted to do- spread early breast cancer detection awareness and spare no medium to take this forward. Because had this conversation happened before and was on everybody's minds, I wouldn't have been sitting on my symptoms for two months.

"This is despite being BSE Biotechnology graduate and a post graduation in mass communication in journalism. Despite this education and privileged background, the awareness wasn't there," she adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thousands renew protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrati...

Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak an...

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019