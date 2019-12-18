Left Menu
Kendall Jenner shows off her new highlighted hair

Kendall Jenner never experimented with her hair ever since she started her modeling career, but recently came out with her new look on social media.

Kendall Jenner shows off her new highlighted hair
Kendall Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kendall Jenner never experimented with her hair ever since she started her modeling career, but recently came out with her new look on social media.Her fans quickly reacted to her new look on Instagram by writing 'lovely,' 'sweet' and 'too beautiful.'The Victoria Secret's model stopped at colorist Cassondra Kaeding of 454 Salon's to update her hair as the new year approaches, reported Fox News. "Glammed up on a Sunday,hbu?", the hairstylist wrote on social media. Jenner shot the video and pointed her red lips to the camera, tossing up her new caramel-highlighted hair. According to Fox News, the 24-year old in an interview told Byrdie: "My hair is so stick-straight and silky so when I sleep with it wet and wake up in the morning, it has this nice texture to it. That's my version of doing my hair."She further mentions that she likes to keep her hair and makeup as 'simple' as possible. Jenner has admitted that she is not that daring and she is super careful about her face.

In fact, when she is not working she likes to be makeup-free, but normally "I would lay down a light base and a mascara to make myself feel better." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

